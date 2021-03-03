Another 1,800 vaccine appointments available at the Oncenter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Wednesday the county is taking appointments now for a vaccine clinic Thursday at the Oncenter.

The clinic is open to residents who are in either the 1A or 1B categories. The county will also vaccinate people who are employees at restaurants, hotels, or people who work for a rideshare service.

You can register for an appointment on the county’s COVID website.

Earlier this week Onondaga County reported it had received its largest shipment of vaccine to date.

On Tuesday, New York State announced it would receive more than 168,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week. Locally it would make that available at the Empire Expo Center on the state fairgrounds.