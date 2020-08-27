Another 63,000 New Yorkers looking for work

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — Almost six months into the COVID-19 pandemic which hit and shut down businesses it continues to have a severe impact on the economy.
For the week ending August 22, the U.S. Labor Department reported more than a million people filed initial claims for unemployment insurance. Here in New York, 63,113 newly unemployed workers filed claims for benefits. That is up about 600 from the previous week.
The good news is that is a far cry from when the COVID-19 shutdown was at its peak in early April when almost 400,000 people filed for benefits in one week. But today’s numbers are still historically high when compared to other recessions, like the one we experienced in 2008-2009.
We have all the data below.
