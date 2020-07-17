Another arrest made in Syracuse mass shooting that killed teen back in June

Updated 3 p.m. Friday July 17th with an addditional arrest by Syracuse Police.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made an additional arrest in the “Rye Day” shooting, that killed a 17-year-old in Performance Park back in June.

Detectives have arrested 22-year-old Quinell Stepney.

Stepney is being charged with Murder in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.

Earlier this week, police arrested 3 others in connection with the shooting.

20-year-old Amir Titus, 31-year-old Carlos Ortiz-Carrasquill, and a 16-year-old male have also been charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The shooting made national news on June 21, after multiple shooters opened fire during a party that took place in Performance Park, an annual tradition otherwise known as “Rye Day”.

Police arrested 20-year-old Devar Williams and 18-year-old Handsome Rice earlier in July on second-degree murder charges. 36-year-old Eric Williams was also charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting as well. Another 16-year-old was also arrested and charged in early July with murder in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, in connection to the “Rye Day” shooting.

Syracuse Police continue to investigate this incident; so far there have been eight people arrested in connection with the “Rye Day” shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 315-442-5222