(WSYR-TV) — A black bear was spotted on Aldrich Road in the Town of Norwich, on June 19. Images were provided by Dawn Wenzel.

Image by Dawn Wenzel

As bear sightings are becoming more frequent, It is important to remember to never approach a bear, but if you are inside your home and see a bear on your lawn, you can create loud noises from inside, which should cause the bear to leave the area.