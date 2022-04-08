SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Cool and at times soggy weather sticks around through the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Rain showers continue into the evening across central New York but as we lose the heating of the day, we expect those showers to diminish.

Temperatures overnight drop into the mid-30s for most.

THE WEEKEND:

Heading into the weekend it looks like central New York is in store for a cooling trend with even the threat for some wintry precipitation.

As you wake up Saturday, there should be some light rain from Syracuse east. This happens as a weak area of low-pressure tracks into eastern New York. While it is a chilly rain for most, there could be some snow mixed in east of Syracuse and over the higher elevations of Otsego and Delaware counties as well as the heart of the Adirondacks there could be a light accumulation.

During the afternoon we deal with mainly scattered rain showers and by later in the afternoon they drop to the south so the evening should turn out mainly dry with even some breaks to sunshine.

Even cooler air drops in Saturday night with everyone across central New York at risk for some snow showers by Sunday morning. By late Sunday morning we warm enough for some rain to mix in with the snow in lower elevations. Little if any accumulation of snow is expected.

Sunday is the coolest day of the weekend with mid 40s but the good news is a warming trend is in store for next week. Most days next week will be 60 degrees or higher!