Another Central New York couple quarantined aboard cruise ship in Japan

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — With more than 60,000 cases of the coronavirus reported worldwide, some of those cases are coming from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan.

On Monday night, NewsChannel 9 spoke with Cheryl and Paul Molesky of Syracuse, who are among the 3,700 passengers and crew members still in quarantine on the Diamond Princess.

However, Cheryl and Paul aren’t the only locals aboard the ship. Their relatives, Cindy and Peter Molesky who live in Rome, traveled with them.

Their trip started how they had planned it. Fortunately, the Molesky’s were able to enjoy most of their vacation around Asia, but then things took a turn after the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess.



“You have to have a positive attitude to get through this,” said Peter Molesky of Rome.

They’ve been held on the ship since it arrived in Yokohama on February 3. The quarantine is expected to end after day 14, but that could change.

“Since the quarantine, we have been in our rooms and we have not been going out on the open deck because we don’t want to take that chance. So, there is a little bit of fear, but I think we’ve had enough precautions. We’re all healthy to begin with, which is a big plus,” said Cindy Molesky.

They’re taking the precautions necessary. Cindy and Peter explained that Princess Cruises is helping them overcome the challenges of the quarantine with the services they’re providing.

However, the conditions for those on the ship aren’t improving. A new report shows there are more than 60,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide. The ship now has 218 people infected with the virus.

“As far as I’m concerned, they have gone over and above what I would have expected for a quarantine period,” said Peter.

“It’s a small speed bump in the road and hopefully this too shall pass, and hopefully on a positive,” explained Cindy.

According to Princess Cruise and Japanese health officials, there will be a voluntary disembarking period throughout the next several days. Passengers who chose to disembark will complete their quarantine period at a shore side facility.

In the meantime, NewsChannel 9 will continue to follow the Molesky’s journey. Each of them, hoping they make it back home to Central New York healthy and safe.

