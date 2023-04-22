This occurred Friday night on the surface of the sun?

A storm/solar flare occurred on the surface of the sun Friday evening and sent out coronal mass ejection (plasma cloud) towards earth. This cloud/coronal mass ejection is expected to interact with earth’s magnetic field near the poles Sunday night and especially Monday night.

What does this mean?

Nasa is forecasting a moderate to strong geomagnetic storm as a result of this plasma cloud hitting earth Sunday night, and probably even more so Monday night. If this geomagnetic storm ends up being strong, there is a distinct chance that the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) could be visible farther south than normal.

Does this mean Central New York could get a light show Sunday/Monday nights??

Yes! The odds are higher for the Northern Lights to be visible as far south as Utah, Colorado and the Northeast, including CNY Sunday and Monday nights.

The charged particles released from the sun after a solar flare are directed to the poles, hence the Northern Lights are most common over higher latitudes north of Central New York, but occasionally when a stronger geomagnetic storm occurs the light show reaches farther south.

Will the weather cooperate, and what’s the best way to view the Northern Lights??

Yes, it looks like Mother Nature may cooperate with the clouds breaking up by the late evening into the overnight. Fingers crossed!

If you are going to venture out to see if the light show is visible in CNY, be sure to find a nice dark area with an open view of the Northern sky/horizon, like Lake Ontario’s shoreline.

Let’s all hope we get a chance to view this fairly rare sight in these parts this time around. If not, though, there could be other opportunities ahead.

More nights of Northern Lights ahead?

While we can’t predict whether we will have more Northern Lights next week or next month we can say we are heading into a more active period on the sun over the next year or two which would lead to more chances.

Solar flares are tied closely to the number of sunspots on the sun and they come in cycles. We are now an increase in sunspots that will peak sometime between now and 2026.

Reaching a maximum of sunspots would mean more solar flares and more rounds of Northern Lights. Stay tuned…