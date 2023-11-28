SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Comedian, actor, and podcaster Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to Syracuse next November.

The It Ain’t Right Tour will make a stop in Central New York at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, November 29. General on-sale beginning on Friday, December 1 at 10 am at HERE.

Courtesy of Live Nation.

“Hop on the ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour, where I’ll roast today’s absurdities – non existent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus,” said Maniscalco. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!”

Maniscalco and Robert De Niro starred together in “About My Father,” which was released in May 2023. It brought a little over $18 million into the box office its opening weekend.

“Along with TV and standup, Maniscalco currently hosts two podcasts, Daddy vs. Doctor and The Pete and Sebastian Show. Both shows are hosted by Maniscalco alongside his hilarious and informative co-hosts, Dr.Scott Cohen, and Pete Correale. Daddy vs. Doctor and The Pete and Sebastian Show are available on all podcast platforms,” said Live Nation.

