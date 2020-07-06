Another food and milk drive scheduled for Tuesday in Fabius

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s another chance to pick up some food if you or someone you know needs assistance during this difficult time.
The drive-thru event will be held at Fabius-Pompey Elementary school, 7800 Main Street in Fabius.
Two gallons of milk, a box of meat and dairy, and a box of produce will be given to each household.
There’s no need to register beforehand, but you must stay in your car. No walk-ups will be allowed.
The event starts Tuesday, July 7 at 3 p.m.
