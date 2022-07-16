SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feels more comfortable out there now, but does it last into the weekend? Details are below…

Will the weather stay cooperative for the Syracuse Nationals, Middle Eastern Cultural Festival and many other outdoor activities this weekend across CNY?

At this point, it appears most of the weekend is dry and is great for any water involved activities with more sunshine and heat.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Saturday night there are just a few clouds around Central New York and it ends up milder tan recent nights with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 60s which is actually closer to normal for this point in July.

SUNDAY:

We continue to warm for the end of the weekend. With a good deal of sunshine, we may get up to near 90 on Sunday. The record is seemingly safe, 101 set back in 2012. As humidity levels increase there could be a spotty storm towards sunset mainly south of Syracuse, but our feeling is most in Central New York stay dry.

As we enter the warmest time of the year across CNY climatologically speaking, a more typical mid-summer heat and humidity is expected to be around into much of next week across the area.

MONDAY:

An area of low pressure and frontal system moves through Central New York Monday. With dew points coming up, this system will have plenty of moisture to work with. Showers and storms are likely to start the week and that is not necessarily a bad thing. It is looking more and more look a widespread half an inch to an inch of rain is likely for the region.

With parts pf the region now in “Abnormally Dry” conditions, any widespread rainfall to start the week would be beneficial. Here in Syracuse, we are almost an inch below normal for the month of July.