Another mysterious boom, but this time in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another mysterious boom happened in Central New York, but this time it was in Oswego County.

The mysterious boom happened on Monday night around 9:20 p.m.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the American Meteor Society who told us they do not think it was a fireball like the last time.

They do not think it was a fireball because there was hardly any delay between the sound and the flash of light that was seen.

They added that they received more than 20 witness accounts of this event.

NewsChannel 9 viewer Nicholas Durgan captured the following video: