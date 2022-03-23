TOWN OF PALERMO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Just six days before the tragic death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks in Oswego County, another child’s death in the same town was ruled a homicide.

Fifteen-month-old Galaxy Cruz died on November 9, 2020, her death was ruled a homicide.

According to a May 2021 New York State Child Fatality Report her cause of death was multiple injuries with asphyxia by smothering. The report went on to say, “… all evidence suggested that the mother caused the child’s injuries and subsequently her death.”

Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton told NewsChannel 9 the mother is the main suspect but has not been charged yet.

Daniel Cruz, the child’s biological father only saw his little girl a few times while he was serving out a sentence behind bars all of her short life.

“That’s what bothers me is I only had those brief encounters with her and that’s what I was coming home to look forward to and now I’ll never have that opportunity.” Daniel Cruz

Galaxy was living in a Town of Palermo home with her mom, mother’s partner, and other family members at the time of her death. According to the report, the mother found Galaxy unresponsive face down in a portable crib the morning of November 9, 2020. The baby’s uncle called 911 while the mother performed CPR, later bringing the unresponsive child outside where a bystander helped to perform CPR. Rigor mortis had set it when EMS arrived a short time later and she was pronounced dead in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

“I don’t understand how a house full of people, five adults, but my 15-month-old daughter suffers crazy injuries, but no one knows how she passes, no one’s still in jail, I just don’t get it,” Cruz said.

The autopsy revealed Galaxy’s face was discolored and bruised with fluid in her lungs and her arm and wrist were broken.

“I just want the accountability, I had to pay for the crimes I did, I had to be accountable for that…I want someone to be accountable for my baby,” Cruz said.

The report also states the mother’s partner completed a polygraph test where he appeared to be telling the truth when he said he didn’t cause the injuries to the child but he showed deception when he denied knowing who caused the injuries and death of the child. The mother refused to take a polygraph test at the advice of her attorney.

The report also states that the mother suffered from mental health issues, used drugs, and was violent toward others. The investigation is still open.