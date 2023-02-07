SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another incident has occurred at Skyline Apartments that adds to the list of unfortunate events tied to the building, as there’s now an issue of public safety being involved.

The Syracuse Police Department said on Monday, February 6, at around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on 753 James Street for a stabbing call.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a 33-year-old man who was stabbed in his arm and shoulder.

He was then taken to Upstate Hospital, where Police say he is expected to survive.

According to Police, the investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a physical fight in the parking lot with another man before police arrived.

During the fight, the other man stabbed the victim with a knife, he then fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Syracuse Police Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.