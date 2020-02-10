Another storm on the way for later this week??

The weather will be mainly quiet and pretty mild by February standards through Wednesday across CNY, but it will turn more active once again late Wednesday night into Thursday around here.

A moisture laden storm will move into the Northeast late Wednesday night into Thursday. There is a good amount of uncertainty regarding the amount and type of precipitation we will see from this system in CNY. The track of the storm will ultimately dictate what we see.

WHAT WE KNOW:

– A storm system will be impacting us late Wednesday night into Thursday

– Precipitation will likely start as snow late Wednesday night

– Heaviest precipitation looks like will occur late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday

– It will turn much colder behind this storm later Thursday afternoon into Friday

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

– Whether or not the snow that develops late Wednesday night will change to a wintry mix and or rain by Thursday morning

– The amount of precipitation that falls

Regardless of the predominant precipitation type and amounts we see out of this storm, it will turn bitterly cold and blustery in the wake of this system Thursday night into Friday. With the colder air there should be some lake effect snow Friday. Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for updates on this storm.