Another Successful Peppino’s Invitational In The Books

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The 17th annual Peppino’s Invitational has come to a close. The two-day event took place at Onondaga Community College.

Trevor Row and Maxwell Danaher both scored in double figures to lead the Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball team to a 77-42 win over East Syracuse Minoa.

Liverpool defeated East High 77-70 in its first win of the season.

Bishop Ludden earned its second win in less than 24 hours. Jaiden Hollowman led the way with a game-high 29 points. The Gaelic Knights defeated Leadership Academy 60-48.

Bishop Grimes beat Whitesboro 60-54.

Nottingham ended a four-game slide against RFA with a 59-50 win. Syinih Clark led the way with a game- high 20 points.

Syracuse Academy of Science beat Global Concepts 77-41. Devon Perry racked up 13 points.