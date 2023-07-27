SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yet another Syracuse landlord is being sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh for violating and ignoring Lead Safety Laws at his rental properties.

William D’Angelo and his company, Marpat LLC are being sued for “repeatedly and persistently violating lead safety laws at nearly two dozen rental properties in Syracuse,” said the Attorney General’s Office.

Within the last seven years, there have been 336 violations of lead safety laws at 22 different properties owned by D’Angelo.

The Attorney General’s Office says that at least 15 children have been poisoned by lead while living at these properties, 10 of them were children of color.

Lead is a very toxic metal which can cause significant and irreversible health effects, especially for children.

Children who have been exposed to even very low levels of lead are at risk for neurological and physical problems during critical stages of early development, says the Attorney General’s Office.

Children under the age of six are more likely to be exposed to lead than any other age group as they may chew lead paint chips and breathe in or swallow dust from old lead paint that gets on hands, floors or windowsills.

Attorney General James, County Executive McMahon and Mayor Walsh are also seeking to require D’Angelo to pay thousands in restitution to the impacted families in addition to substantial penalties, and to disgorge all ill-gotten profits, such as rent payments.

They are seeking an order to stop D’Angelo’s dangerous practices and force him to resolve all of his existing lead paint-related violations, conduct regular inspections of lead conditions within his properties and implement proper safety measures moving forward.

“In Syracuse and throughout New York, children of color suffer the irreversible health effects of lead exposure at disproportionate rates,” said Attorney General James. “William D’Angelo violated more than our lead safety laws — he violated tenants’ trust and put families in danger. I will continue to fight to protect our children from lead poisoning by holding neglectful landlords accountable for their roles in exacerbating this public health crisis.”

Lead-based paint in residential housing is a pervasive problem in Syracuse because 81 percent of the housing stock was built before lead-based paint was banned in New York in 1970. Lead poisoning in Onondaga County is highest among children of color, the majority of whom live in Syracuse, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

510 children in Onondaga County had raised levels of lead in their blood as recently as 2022, and 90 percent of those children lived in Syracuse.

Over 11 percent of Black children tested in 2021 had elevated blood levels, compared to the 2 percent of white children who were tested.

D’Angelo has managed and owned at least 48 rental properties with at least 116 rental units in Syracuse.

According to city and county records, all of D’Angelo’s rental properties were built prior to 1940, and therefore are all presumed to contain lead-based paint. Most of these properties are in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color.

At least 22 of D’Angelo’s properties have been cited for conditions pointing towards lead poisoning since 2016.

Although cited multiple times, no action was taken by D’Angelo to address of fix the problems.

D’Angelo consistently failed to enforce lead-safe work practices and often employed untrained, uncertified workers to perform renovations, resulting in the creation and dispersal of lead-containing dust and paint chips in living areas, says the Attorney General’s Office.

On top of that, he refused to disclose information about lead hazards related to renovations and deteriorating state of buildings to residents and potential tenants.

With this lawsuit, Attorney General James is seeking full disgorgement of all ill-gotten profits, such as rent payments received, and penalties of up to $5,000 for every false or misleading lead disclosure D’Angelo provided to tenants.

Courtesy of the Attorney General’s Office.

The lawsuit also seeks to identify and eliminate lead paint hazards at all D’Angelo’s properties in an order that would require D’Angelo to: