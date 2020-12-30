Another truck hits Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge, causes traffic delays

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another truck got stuck under the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. There were no injuries but it did cause a traffic delay for drivers on their way out of the Village of Liverpool via the parkway.

The last reported crash like this one happened almost exactly one month ago and both trucks are from the company Ryder, a truck rental company.

