SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) After a very humid Friday, conditions will be turning much more comfortable to start the weekend as cooler, drier air moves into Central New York. But the low humidity levels won’t last long.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

With mainly clear skies in the forecast for Saturday night, expect those low temperatures to drop fairly quickly. Most areas will be down into the low to mid 50s. But some outlying areas across higher elevations may even see the upper 40s into early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY:

Besides a cool start to the day, Sunday is shaping up to be absolutely beautiful, and noticeable warmer! High pressure is moving into New England so our winds will be from the south. This will result in much warmer temperatures. We can expect readings in the upper 80s late in the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine Sunday. Perfect conditions to head out to the New York State Fair! Don’t forget the suntan lotion and be sure to stay hydrated.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It is a very warm start to early next week and the humidity is on the increase. That means our odds for scattered showers and storms also increases, especially as a cold front closes in on Tuesday.