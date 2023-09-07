SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of fans won’t be dancing in the dark of the JMA Wireless Dome as they expected, but a ticket to the postponed Bruce Springsteen concert still has some value Thursday evening in Downtown Syracuse.

To keep some spirit in the night, a group of Armory Square businesses hope you’ll be racing in the night to take advantage of special deals they’re offering in response to the postponed show.

The promise… for you… ranges from drinks specials to free dessert if you show your concert ticket.

Some may consider it a brilliant disguise for the night’s original plan.

Graphic courtesy: Clinton Street Pub

Clinton Street Pub

$1 off domestic bottles and wines with concert ticket

Music of the era will be featured

7-11 p.m.

The Penny Pub

$1 off domestic bottles and wines with concert ticket

Music of the era will be featured

7-11 p.m.

Gilded Club

$1 off domestic bottles and wines with concert ticket

Music of the era will be featured

7-11 p.m.

LM Social

Free dessert with concert ticket

See Facebook post

Normal hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

This is a preliminary list. If your business is offering a special and you’d like to be included, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com.