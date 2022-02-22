Most of February is in the books with meteorological spring just around the corner. Snow lovers are like, “wait what?!” That’s right meteorological spring starts next week, and once again Central New York is well below normal when it comes to snowfall.

What’s the snowfall deficit through the first 3+ weeks of February in Syracuse? Nearly 4 feet!! Typically we are up near 100″ of snow by late February, and we’ve only received about half of that, or just over 51″, thus far!

When comparing the snowfall this season to last winter at this time and believe it or not we have had a foot less this year! That’s not saying much at all considering last winter we only ended up with 73.3″, or about 50 inches below normal for the season!

Also, interesting to point out is that in Syracuse there was only another 10 inches of snow that fell between late February and the last snowfall of the year! Have to imagine there will be more than that this winter, especially since it looks like we are going to be impacted by a significant snowfall late this week.

Does all of this information have you wondering about the least snowiest winters in Syracuse’s history. Well, below will answer your curiosity…

Yes, the least snowiest winter occurred 10 years ago in the winter of 2011-’12 when only about 50 inches of snow fell!! Plus, last winter was the 5th most lackluster ever recorded!

So it has been a pretty uneventful thus far, but remember you do live in CNY and Syracuse averages nearly 20 inches of snow in March. Oh, and some of our biggest snowstorms have happened in March, like the Blizzard of ’93.

We will end this story on a high note for snow haters/spring lovers…spring officially starts in less than a month, and the sunset in less than 3 weeks is after 7!