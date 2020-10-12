Antenna TV launches in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 WSYR is happy to announce a new programming service coming to Central New York on WSYR 9.2.

Antenna TV is “TV How It Was Meant to Be,” with classic favorites from more than 50 years of broadcasting… including the best of Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show.”

Antenna TV is a service of NewsChannel 9’s parent Nexstar Broadcasting and originates from broadcast facilities at WGN Chicago.

The schedule includes classic comedies like “Bewitched,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Alice,” “Different Strokes,” “Three’s Company,” “The Facts of Life,” and “Who’s the Boss.” The cornerstone of the schedule weeknights at 10:00pm is Johnny Carson, featuring the “King of Late Night” with the top names in show business and pop culture from over thirty years.

Antenna TV also features time-shifted replays of NewsChannel 9 newscasts, special programming, and the morning talk show “Bridge Street” (weekdays at 2:30pm).

Check out Antenna TV’s schedule at www.antennatv.tv/interactive-schedule.

Antenna TV is available free of charge over-the-air at 9.2 with antennas. It can also be found on the following cable systems throughout Central New York: Spectrum Cable (Ch. 1240); Verizon FiOS (Ch. 470); and New Visions Cable (Ch. 23).

Antenna TV takes over WSYR 9.2 on Wednesday, October 14th. An announcement about a new channel assignment for MeTV is Syracuse is expected shortly.