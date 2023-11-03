OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Palermo stepfather on trial for his stepson’s negligent death was thrown in jail Friday after a series of dramatic developments this week.

Oswego County Court Judge Armen Nazarian issued a bench warrant for Anthony Waldron after he failed to appear for his trial on Wednesday. Because he’d been in the hospital since, he wasn’t arrested until he was discharged.

Waldron was discharged from Oswego Health’s psychiatric facility Friday, which is when he was taken into custody.

Waldron was sent to the emergency room Tuesday night after an apparent suicide attempt. After he messaged his wife that he was going to take his life, police found him unresponsive from a Tylenol overdose.

The incident triggered a judge to issue an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO), which forces Waldron to surrender his gun for his own safety.

When Waldron was served that ERPO document, new court filings show he threw it at the serving state trooper.

Waldron became “belligerent,” according to an investigator and trooper with NYSP.

“Anthony stated he wanted to die and never gave anyone permission to enter his home to help him,” said the investigator.

Waldron called the investigator a “f**king pig” and told him that if he had a gun, he would have killed cops that night.

Waldron’s trial is scheduled to resume Monday, after three days of a delay.

Waldron is accused of murdering his stepson, 17-year-old Jordan Brooks. Brook’s mom has plead guilty to his negligent death.