PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 39-year-old Anthony Waldron was sentenced to 29 years to life for the murder of his 17-year-old stepson Jordan Brooks.

Waldron was found guilty back in November 2023.

Jordan Brooks.

The jury had to consider whether Waldron, who didn’t legally adopt Brooks, had the responsibility to take care of him. The jury ultimately decided Waldron deserved some of the blame for the neglect that resulted in his death.

Brooks died from malnourishment, bed sores, stomach ulcers, and an infection on top of his cerebral palsy back in 2021.

He was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home.

Anthony and Lisa Waldron’s mugshots.

Waldron’s wife Lisa, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

On top of that, Lisa Waldron was sentenced to two years for stealing her son’s disability benefits.

After Brooks’ death, Lisa Waldron continued to receive her deceased son’s benefits. During the period following Jordan’s death, Lisa Waldron used the SSI benefits to pay for her own expenses including a trip to Myrtle Beach, according to the prosecution in the case against Lisa Waldron.