SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the community outreach group “SNUG” which stands for “Should never use guns” stand in the area where 17-year-old Karli Short was shot and killed on Tuesday to protest gun violence.

Shouting “don’t shoot, they want to grow up!” SNUG members, as well as friends and family of Karli, held signs and spread their message to stop the cycle of gun violence, especially putting youth in harm’s way.

They encouraged any car that came their way to take signs they were handing out, sharing resources for those who are or have family who were victims of gun violence.

The Office of Victim Services helps cover expenses for those who were a victim of crime.

They can help pay for:

Medical and counseling bills

Personal property essential to someone’s health, welfare and safety

Funeral and burial expenses

Moving expenses

Syracuse SNUG is located on 401 South Ave., Syracuse 12304. Their phone number is 315-870-5458.

The SNUG program works to reduce shooting and save lives by: