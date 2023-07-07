SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the community outreach group “SNUG” which stands for “Should never use guns” stand in the area where 17-year-old Karli Short was shot and killed on Tuesday to protest gun violence.
Shouting “don’t shoot, they want to grow up!” SNUG members, as well as friends and family of Karli, held signs and spread their message to stop the cycle of gun violence, especially putting youth in harm’s way.
They encouraged any car that came their way to take signs they were handing out, sharing resources for those who are or have family who were victims of gun violence.
The Office of Victim Services helps cover expenses for those who were a victim of crime.
They can help pay for:
- Medical and counseling bills
- Personal property essential to someone’s health, welfare and safety
- Funeral and burial expenses
- Moving expenses
Syracuse SNUG is located on 401 South Ave., Syracuse 12304. Their phone number is 315-870-5458.
The SNUG program works to reduce shooting and save lives by:
- Mediating conflicts and disputes to prevent retaliation
- Mentoring high-risk youth and connecting them with job training, education and other opportunities
- Organizing marches and other events to show the community’s stand against violence
- Engaging your neighborhoods through events and projects, such as job fairs and community gardens