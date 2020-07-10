Antique and classic boat show goes virtual

(WSYR-TV) — Another summer event is going virtual this year due to COVID-19.
Specifically, the Skaneateles Antique and Classic Boat Show.
Those with the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, in partnership with the Skaneateles area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, said the show will be held online July 20 through July 26.
