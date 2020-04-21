Anyone can get an absentee ballot for June voting in NYS and it’s as easy as an email

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The April 28 Democratic Presidential Primary and the NY Senate Special Election for the 50th District have been postponed until June 23.

This is the result of COVID-19 and the NY on Pause order from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

It’s kept Boards of Elections across New York State busy, but in a different way than they thought early this year.

Onondaga County Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny says, “A lot of calls, a lot of thinking on our feet, and then now we’re even altering the way we can vote, right now, to be able to address this crisis.”

Part of this order from Governor Cuomo also gives voters who are concerned about the process given the impact of COVID-19 to request an Absentee Ballot, and you can get it by requesting one via email.

Czarny explains to NewsChannel 9 how it’s done in Onondaga County, “You can get a word document that you can download, or a fillable pdf, whatever is easier for you, save it, email it to absenteee@ongov.net and we will then mail you out a ballot.”

Onondaga County’s Republican Elections Commissioner Michele Sardo tells NewsChannel 9, “We have a special email that a few of us can get into and we can print out the emails and process the ballots, but we will not be sending out any of the ballots until early May.”

No signature is needed on the application to get your absentee ballot, elections officials will get it on the ballot itself to prevent fraud.

Sardo adds, “I’ve had a few phone calls saying this is much easier and thanking us and the State for putting this all together so they can be safe during this time.”

Click here to obtain an absentee ballot from the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

In other counties your Board of Elections has similar information on their website including their unique email address.

