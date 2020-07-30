Anything But Beer chosen to award $50 vouchers to worthy recipients to spend at local veteran-owned businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of Downtown Syracuse’s newer restaurants is looking to provide a morale and economic boost for the community.

Anything But Beer has been asked to organize efforts to distribute one hundred and ten $50 vouchers to Syracuse community members that are either in need or who have shown outstanding citizenship within the community over the past several months.

These vouchers, funded by the non-profit Courage and Sacrifice, can be redeemed at any of 11 participating veteran-owned food and beverage businesses.

In partnership with IVMF (Institute for Veterans and Military Families) at Syracuse University, Courage and Sacrifice has provided a $5,500 donation to help local veterans and the Syracuse community. Anything But Beer, co-owned by Air Force veteran Logan Bonney, has been asked to organize the efforts.

Courage and Sacrifice is a non-profit organization that supports military veterans in need. They specialize in helping injured and disabled veterans through their support of existing national programs for medical and rehabilitation expenses, counseling, and job retraining.

Anything But Beer will be accepting nominations for who should receive the $50 vouchers. Click here to nominate someone, preference will be given to those who have experienced hardships due to the pandemic and those who helped others in the community during these times.

Nominations will be accepted through August 8 and vouchers will be distributed around Aug 10. Those awarded the vouchers will have August and September to redeem them at one of 11 participating local veteran-owned food and beverage businesses:

Anything But Beer Brewery & Restaurant

Talking Cursive Brewing Company

Knifehand Nutrition

Brick House Billiards

Seneca St. Brew Pub

Erie Canal Brewing Company

Naan Ya Business

Boots Brewing Company

Crow City Roasters

Brick-n-Barrel

Crazy Mike’s Beef Jerky

Many of the participating veteran-owned businesses have brick and mortar locations, one is a food truck, and others have online platforms for ordering.

