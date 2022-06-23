(WSYR-TV) — Anything But Beer, a brewery on S Salina St. is closing. The restaurant’s last day open to the public will be Saturday, July 2. The Downtown Syracuse restaurant opened in February 2020, one month before the pandemic.

“This has been an unforgettable adventure and challenge and although we are sad to close this door we are also excited for the next chapter of our lives,” said Brittany Berry & Logan Bonney, owners of Anything But Beer.

Berry and Bonney will spend the next following months wrapping up the administrative work across the company.

Below is a statement from the owners, found on the Anything But Beer website: