(WSYR-TV) — Anything But Beer, a brewery on S Salina St. is closing. The restaurant’s last day open to the public will be Saturday, July 2. The Downtown Syracuse restaurant opened in February 2020, one month before the pandemic.
“This has been an unforgettable adventure and challenge and although we are sad to close this door we are also excited for the next chapter of our lives,” said Brittany Berry & Logan Bonney, owners of Anything But Beer.
Berry and Bonney will spend the next following months wrapping up the administrative work across the company.
Below is a statement from the owners, found on the Anything But Beer website:
After five adventurous and challenging years, we have decided to close the Anything But Beer brewery and restaurant. We have had an amazing experience! So, rather than write about why things are ending, let us tell you why our time open was so wonderful!
Whether you joined our journey when we were brewing one-gallon carboys of “Not Beer” or you’ve more recently discovered our gluten-free taproom & restaurant YOU are the reason we did it all! Friends, family, mentors, early supporters, community builders, gluten-free foodies, diehard Anything But Beer fans, and every person who has called themselves Team ABB… you are everything! You may remember that “delicious blueberry beer” or the place that served all their sandwiches on plantains, but we’ll be remembering all the great times spent with you!
Thank you for supporting us! Thank you for trekking to the market every week for growler fills, for attending pop-ups, tastings, and dance parties, for volunteering at bottling and canning nights, for ordering take-out when the world suddenly shut down, and for helping us fulfill our dream of bringing everyone in our community together!
The restaurant’s last day open will be Saturday, July 2nd so there’s still time to enjoy a family meal with us, grab flights at the bar, or stock up on brews to last the rest of summer!