Anything But Beer offers free meals this week for military members and veterans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Anything But Beer located in Downtown Syracuse is one of many businesses offering a free meal to military members and veterans.

The restaurant is making the offer available from Veterans Day, through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., with dine-in and curbside options available.

Anything But Beer is hoping that by spreading out the offer all week it can reach more people and also spread out visits and avoid clustering.

The City of Syracuse is now in New York State’s yellow microcluster zone, which includes a four-person to a table maximum while dining restriction.

Anything But Beer is co-owned by Air Force Vet Logan Bonney.

The offer is valid for military and veterans with ID or DD214. It’s offered through the help of the veteran non-profit Veteran and Sacrifice.

Anything But Beer also applies 10% off service member and families checks with the military ID every day.

