Anything But Beer opening in Downtown Syracuse on Valentine’s Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Anything But Beer has announced that they will open their Downtown Syracuse location on Valentine’s Day this year.

The local brewery will open on Valentine’s Day at 4 p.m.

Anything But Beer makes gluten-free alcoholic drinks that are sold in stores across Central New York.

Now, customers will be able to sample these drinks in person at the brewery’s new Tap Room, which will be located at the corner of South Salina Street and Washington Street.

The space will also include a full restaurant.

