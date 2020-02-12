Anything But Beer Taproom & Restaurant opens on Valentine’s Day; for more than a niche market

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest addition to the craft brewing boom in Syracuse comes on Valentine’s Day when Anything But Beer opens its first taproom and restaurant.

It will probably be a first for Syracuse when it opens in the historic building at the corner of South Salina Street and East Washington Street.

Anything But Beer started two years ago with just a production facility making unique, grain free carbonated alcoholic drinks.

The goal was to help bars and breweries better serve niche consumer segments by making products that service people with dietary restrictions; or for people that don’t necessarily like the taste of beer.

CEO and Co-Owner Logan Bonney tells NewsChannel 9, “People kept showing up in the parking lot and calling our phones saying, ‘Hey I’m here for beer, where do I go in?'”

Bonney says, “It’s a beautiful place with a lot of history. This building was built in 1876 and to start to bring out the characteristics of that Gothic architecture that’s here and make it look like a warm, inviting place has been really exciting.”

They have some much room Anything But Beer will also be offering food with a menu designed with people with dietary restrictions in mind.

“I want food to taste great and everyone to feel included, even if someone isn’t gluten free they can still have this,” explains Head Chef Adam Giordano.

One of his favorites on the menu is the fried chicken using potato starch, marinated in some tasty Asian flavors. It is served with a sweet potato biscuit, some garlic and kale and then some baked beans that are homemade, Giordano calls, “some of the best baked beans I’ve ever had.”

They say everyone will like the food, from breads and baked goods, to lunch and dinner offerings whether they have dietary restrictions or not.

Keeping with the inviting, welcome idea Anything But Beer will also offer craft beers from local brewers like Stout Beard in Westcott and Seneca Street Brew Pub in Manlius.

Bonney says they have a draft tower for it.

“It’s a completely separate system. This is a kegerator and we have all guest taps in here so that there’s no possibility of cross contamination if someone’s worried about that for different dietary restrictions,” said Bonney.

Anything But Beer Taproom and Restaurant will open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Valentine’s Day, and then be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

They will also be catering to local downtown businesses for lunch with delivery options.

Click here for more information about Anything But Beer and to make reservations for dinner, which are recommended for the first couple weeks.

