Oswego building boom draws in new tenants

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Apartment buildings under construction in the city of Oswego have become a familiar site. “We have, really, four different complexes coming online – total, it’s going to be about 220 new units,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

It fills a void for quality housing. Mayor Barlow said there’s always been a strong rental market, but it was geared toward the SUNY community. “You had landlords renting apartments, normally single family homes at sky high rents and subpar conditions because they knew college kids would pay the money to live in a place that’s not very nice,” Barlow explained.

In 2016, Oswego competed for and was awarded $10 million through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The award is being used to create jobs and bring residential apartments to downtown. Litatro replaces Global Buffet. “I decided to put a proposal in to take that building down and build a five story building, 20 apartments, we have commercial on the first floor with a roof-top bar,” Atom Avery, Litatro’s Managing Member

Avery said this is about a $7 million investment which includes $1-million from the DRI grant. Come June 1st, he said all units will be fully occupied. “I’m more surprised that out of the 20 units that we have full, 16 were people that lived outside of Oswego County and now live here in Oswego County,” Avery said. One of Litatro’s tenants he said relocated the from the Carolinas.

Barlow said this was the vision, for Oswego to be a place that people not only come to work but to live.

Work taking place along Oswego’s waterfront was from a $12 million grant from the state’s REDI program.