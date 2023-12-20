SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 6:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, Syracuse Firefighters were sent to the Vincent Apartments on 111 Smith Lane for a possible fire.

Firefighters from Station 8 were the first to arrive at the building and upon opening the front door, they saw the first-floor hallway was burning.

The Syracuse Fire District Chief did a full sweep of the apartment to look for any other points where there was fire. Not only did the District Chief find black smoke coming from a back window, but a person hanging from a second-floor window.

“A signal ‘99’ was transmitted as crews worked to rescue the trapped occupant,” said Syracuse Fire Department’s Captain Matt Craner.

A ladder was sent up to the window to rescue the person and hoses were used to put out the fire.

Crews then found a second trapped person inside of the building who was successfully rescued.

According to Syracuse Fire, both victims were looked at on-scene, but neither were taken to the hospital.

“Firefighters were able to bring the intense flames under control quickly, but not before the first and second floor of the three-story building suffered heavy fire, smoke, and heat damage. The rest of the building also sustained smoke damage,” said Captain Craner.

The fire was put out in about 40 minutes. SFD says one person was displaced from the fire.

A total of 42 Fire Department personnel responded to this incident, including command and support staff. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, National Grid and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.