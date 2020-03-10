Apartment fire leaves several homeless, one rushed to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department investigators say unattended cooking is to blame for an apartment fire Monday afternoon.

The call went out around 4:37 p.m. Engine 10 was on scene within 2 minutes. They encountered a kitchen fire on the second floor.

As additional resources arrived, multiple hand lines were stretched into the building and a search for potential victims was conducted. The fire was extinguished and no victims were found inside the building. An occupant of the fire apartment was transported to the hospital by AMR for smoke inhalation. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Fire Investigators have determined that the origin of the fire was in the kitchen and was caused by unattended cooking. A total of four apartments are not able to be reoccupied this evening. Those residents are being assisted by the Red Cross tonight. No other injuries were reported. National Grid and the Syracuse Police were also on the scene.