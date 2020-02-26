Apartment security: How do you know you’re safe?

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than ever, many people are choosing to live in an apartment complex. But last month, multiple places in Liverpool were targetted by tire and rim thefts. At some of those locations, management took days to notify their residents.

At Norstar apartments, the property manager attributed that, in part, to the fact that the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office did not tell them about the incidents.

“If there’s an incident that involves or that jeopardizes the safety of a resident there, we certainly will notify management of that. But, if you’re a victim of a crime, why is it necessary for me to notify your landlord,” said Sgt. Jon Seeber with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Seeber said the protocol taken by deputies depends on the victim of the crime. If someone damages the property of the complex, he said deputies would tell management because they’re the victim. But if the crime involves a tenant’s car, it’s up to the victim of the crime to decide if they want to notify their management. That’s due to privacy issues.

The question then becomes, how are those who live in a complex supposed to know what’s going on just outside their doors if nobody’s telling them when something bad happens?

“Just because you live in an apartment complex doesn’t mean that you can’t have the security that you want. You can create it,” Sgt. Seeber said.

Through neighborhood watch groups and technology, Seeber said people can look out for one another. At Norstar, they held a community meeting to address those concerns.

“It’s a safety, safety thing,” Simon said.

Sgt. Seeber said if you don’t have a local neighborhood watch group, you can download the app, Neighbors by Ring. If you don’t have a Ring doorbell, people in your area may be posting videos and information there.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JulialeblancNC9.