Apple Picking Season Is Here, Where Should You Pick This Year?

ROME, NY (WSYR-TV) -- The first call for Rome Police said there was a juvenile with a gun at Guyer Field on Laurel Street Thursday evening. When police arrived, they interviewed the teen and found no evidence of a weapon. But they found a football game underway with about two hundred people looking on.

A fight broke out between several young people attending the game. Police quickly broke up that fight, and then more fights broke out in the crowd, and Rome police needed to call Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies and New York State Police for backup.