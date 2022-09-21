LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What better way to kick off the fall than with some homemade apple pie? Baking and preparations for this year’s LaFayette Apple Festival are underway at Saint Joseph’s Church in LaFayette.

There’s nothing like the smell of fresh apple pies baking in the oven.

“So far we’ve made 17 hundred and our goal is 2,700 for the year,” says Jim Hiza, organizer & coordinator for apple pie baking at St. Joseph’s Church in LaFayette.

Made from scratch inside St. Joseph’s kitchen, the apple pies are sold every year at the LaFayette Apple Festival.

“We bake them in September and we freeze them and then we thaw them out two days before the festival,” says Hiza.

An annual tradition that is now in its 49th year and the process takes time and team effort. Baking got underway last week, using all local ingredients, with apples coming from Clear View Farms.

“We get the bins of apples. We have to peel them all, core them, slice them, which a machine does most of that work for us,” says Pat Carey, helping to bake apple pies at St. Joseph’s Church.

Down the hall inside the kitchen is where the dough is made.

Carey added, “And then we have another machine that does the bottom crust for us and then mixes all the apples with the spices.”

One of the last steps includes rolling out the top dough. Next comes the crimping of the top dough with a little glaze of milk and then finally, the baking of the pie! The entire process takes about 45 minutes from start to finish, all put together with love says, Carey.

At this rate, the baking could be done as early as next week, which gives plenty of time before the LaFayette Apple Festival held on October 8 and 9. This year the festival is celebrating its 49th year and will be held at 5330 Rowland Road in LaFayette.

St. Joseph’s Church in LaFayette is also holding an apple pie sale on September 24.

