Apple season begins at Beak and Skiff today

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pumpkin spice has started hitting store shelves and the apples are ready. Fall in Central New York is right around the corner.

Beak and Skiff in LaFayette starts apple picking Thursday with Paula Reds, a tart apple great for eating and applesauce.

The orchard is also open for outdoor dining at the cafe, along with general store shopping. COVID-19 protocols like face coverings and social distancing are in place.

Some feared the season may be hampered after a fire heavily damaged an apple barn earlier this month, but Beak and Skiff says their season will go on without it.

To find an orchard near you, learn about different varieties grown in the state, and get delicious apple recipes, visit the NY Apple Association‘s website.