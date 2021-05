LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s almost concert season time, and while venues are getting the tools they need to make it safe, Apple Valley Park is looking for volunteers.

The park is looking for help with a few positions, including parking, ushers, the front gate, and trash maintenance. All volunteers are provided with an event volunteer t-shirt, meal, water, and of course, access to that night’s show

