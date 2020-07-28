Applebee’s restaurant located in Camillus announces closing date

CAMILLUS, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Applebee’s restaurant located on West Genesee Street in Camillus is closing.

According to a posting on the New York State Labor Department’s WARN page, the restaurant plans to close by October 25.

The notice, filed by the restaurant’s owner, identified as TLC West, LLC says a total of 32 employees will lose their jobs.

The notice sites the reason for the closing as economic.

New York’s WARN at, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, requires companies planning layoffs of more than 25 to notify the workers, the state, and local economic development officials 90 days in advance.

