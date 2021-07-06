Applications open for annual Onondaga Co. summer Youth Law Enforcement Academy

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is back with an annual summer program, aimed at fostering relationships between kids and police.

The department announced its hosting its fourth annual summer Youth Law Enforcement Academy. The goal is to bridge that gap while also exposing children to a career in public service. 

They’re accepting applications from students entering the 7th, 8th, 9th, & 10th grades. It runs from August 9 through August 13. It’ll be held at the Correction Department in Jamesville. 

Anyone interested should apply by July 23.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area