Applications open for annual Onondaga Co. summer Youth Law Enforcement Academy

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is back with an annual summer program, aimed at fostering relationships between kids and police.

The department announced its hosting its fourth annual summer Youth Law Enforcement Academy. The goal is to bridge that gap while also exposing children to a career in public service.

They’re accepting applications from students entering the 7th, 8th, 9th, & 10th grades. It runs from August 9 through August 13. It’ll be held at the Correction Department in Jamesville.

Anyone interested should apply by July 23.