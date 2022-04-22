SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a lot to think about as a high school senior.

Erin’s Angels wants to ease the worry for students who suffer from hunger.



The food pantry inside the Phoenix School District honors 11-year-old Erin Maxwell, a former student who was left without food before she was killed by her step-brother.

The pantry’s founder Sheila Dion, announced the Feed our Future scholarship fund, providing four 500 dollar scholarships to students in need who are pursuing their college education.

Christie Casciano spoke to the group’s founder to learn more about Erin’s Angels and their scholarship program.