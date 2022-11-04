SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Applying to college? If so, you still have some time left to apply for free.

State University of New York announced last month it would be dropping application fees across all 64 colleges and universities for two weeks, with SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry on that list.

From filling out college applications to visiting your top school, its a busy time for high school seniors to think about where they want to spend the next two to four years.

“Our first year enrollment is up significantly Fall 22 compared to Fall 21, and we’re hoping that trend continues over time,” said Kitty McCarthy, Associate Provost for Enrollment Management at SUNY ESF.

SUNY ESF has already received roughly 800 applications through the state’s no fee application period.

But time is running out, the two week program runs through this Sunday, November 6.

“Students have the opportunity to apply to up to five SUNY campuses and not pay the application fee, which for some students could be a savings of up to $250.00,” said McCarthy.

Most applications costing students $50 just to apply, a price that can add up quickly for students and their families.

“Its also a great way to provide some visibility to SUNY and the individual campuses to put us out there in front of students and families in a different way,” said McCarthy.

Students have two choices, they can either fill out the SUNY Application, or Common Application.

McCarthy said the overall process is relatively easy, only taking students about 20 to 30 minutes to fill it out.

“We then follow up with what we call a supplemental, where we ask students a little bit more about their interest in ESF,” she adds.

A conversation that could lead to your future.

Click here to apply at ApplySUNY.

Click here by using the Common App.

To learn more about applying to SUNY, click here.