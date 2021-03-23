Appointments available for Oswego County COVID-19 vaccine clinic

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department reports it has appointments available for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic it will hold Thursday March 26 from 2-6 p.m. The clinic will be held at Laker Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus.

The health department also advises those receiving the vaccine on March 25, must be available to receive their second dose on Thursday April 22.

Appointments are necessary and can be made here. A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, March 23. For assistance, call 315-349-3383.

The clinic is open to eligible residents who fall into the 1A or 1B public-facing essential worker group, have underlying health conditions or are age 50 or over. For details on eligibility, go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines for details. You must provide proof of your eligibility.