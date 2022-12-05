SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The cause of a dairy barn fire in the town of Otisco is still undetermined after two firefighters were injured and multiple animals died on Saturday night, December 3.

Otisco Fire Department Chief Tyler Harty tells NewsChannel 9 that about 125 cattle were in the dairy barn and it is not clear how many cows have died.

Over 20 agencies responded to the fire at 4001 Finlon Road, off Route 80.

Both firefighters who were injured in the fire are now doing well, according to Chief Harty.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion on the scene and is now in good condition. The second firefighter who had a head wound and heat exhaustion was taken to the hospital. He has since been released and is also doing well.

Chief Harty says that the department has been called back to the barn three times since the original fire to put out certain hot spots. They were called back on Saturday night, Sunday, and early Monday morning.

The Onondaga County Fire Investigative Unit is investigating the fire, which Chief Harty says is standard procedure. This doesn’t mean the fire is suspicious in nature.

