SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Apreona Harris was pregnant with her baby just days ago.

On Friday, Dec. 15, the 26-year-old was shot in the head by David Kirby III on Dickerson Street, in Syracuse. Days later, an Upstate Hospital doctor delivered her baby for her while she was on life support, and now, she will be taken off it.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told NewsChannel 9 that they don’t know exactly when she will be removed from life support.

He added that they are seeking an upgraded charge of murder against Kirby III when the case is presented to a grand jury.

Fitzpatrick also believes that Kirby III is the child’s father, but there still needs to be a DNA test done to confirm he is the biological father.

Currently, Kirby is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Kirby was in court on Saturday, Dec. 16, where the judge set his cash bail at $500,000 and $1 million for his bail bond.

He is expected to be back in court on Thursday, Dec. 21.