(WSYR-TV) — April is Autism Awareness month, and though some may not know, there are quite a few resources and support groups across our area. Leanne Morphet, Families First Members and parent of an autistic child joins us to tell us more about some of those resources. Families FIRST, formerly known as FEAT of CNY is a non-profit organization that has one common theme: to support their families through different activities, crisis intervention programs, crisis intervention, and awareness events.

Another good resource is the Central New York Chapter of the Autism Society of America, the longest running autism support group in the country. Their mission is to create connections and empower everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully program, dental clinic.

Join the local community as we recognize Autism Acceptance Month at the Central New York Chapter of the Autism Society’s annual “one step at a time” Autism Acceptance Walk! The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jamesville Beach. No registration fee is required and the money raised will enable the organization to continue to enrich the community with collaborative programming, recreational opportunities, continuing education, and assistance to families seeking support/therapies.

To learn more visit nyfamiliesfirst.org & cnyasa.org.