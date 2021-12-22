APW students brave the cold for Holiday Family Night

Students, staff and parents sing carols at APW Elementary School’s Holiday Family Night.

(WSYR-TV) — Despite the pandemic shifting Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School’s Holiday Family Night Outdoors, and forcing families to face the cold, APW students brough holiday cheer to its community Tuesday night. 

“We’re APW tough, so we don’t mind bundling up,” APW Elementary Principal Dawn Cooley said. “It’s just a nice way for kids to celebrate the holidays, bring their families, and have a community celebration in a safe environment.” 

APW fourth graders kicked off the event with their chorus singing Christmas carols. Santa and Mrs. Claus even joined to greet the students. 

Each grade decorated its own tree with individual themes. The students made their own ornaments and were able to take them home after the event. 

Trees were donated by the community and the APW PTSA provided the refreshments.

