ARC of Onondaga Holding Drive-In Recruitment Fair

ARC of Onondaga strives to help individuals with developmental disabilities reach their fullest potential. If you ever considered a career in human resources now is the chance.

ARC of Onondaga will be hosting a drive-in recruitment fair, Thursday August 27th from 11am -2pm. To pre-register you can email talent@arcon.org or visit ARC of Onondaga online ARCon.org

