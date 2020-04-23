Are Alzheimer’s and Type Two Diabetes linked?

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is forcing an East Syracuse Research Center to run some clinical trials virtually.

That includes a newer trial linking Alzheimer’s to Type Two Diabetes.

“There’s historically been a lot of research there linking these two diseases,” said Lisa Sonneborn, the site director at Clarity Clinical Research.

Researchers believe patients with elevated blood sugar may produce harmful substances that eventually cause inflammation and cell damage. And in the brain, it could lead to memory loss.

“What we’re looking at with this clinical trial is kind of a neuro-protective approach to Alzheimer’s disease,” said Sonneborn. “This treatment and this investigational drug is looking at trying to create a protection for the brain against that.”

FDA regulated clinical trial is underway at Clarity Clinical Research and they are now looking for participants.

“The hope for our movement forward in medicine is people continuing to stay engaged,” said Sonneborn.

They are screening people online so they can attend in-person clinical visits later on. To put it simply, researchers are testing a drug to see if it could block a specific receptor they believe could lead to the development of Alzheimer’s.

Because research like this is the foundation of hope.

If you think someone you care for may qualify for this clinical trial or you might qualify, click here.